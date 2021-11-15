A Sioux Falls Restaurant Lands a Spot on the Food Network’s Best Burrito List

Only 33 burritos made the cut and one of them is on a menu in Sioux Falls.

Food Network is out with their list of the Best Burritos in the Country and the Wet Burrito at Jacky's Restaurant is among the honorees.

Here's their take on what makes the burrito so special:

At Jacky's Restaurant in Sioux Falls, the Wet Burrito will satisfy your hunger within one bite. It's a giant flour tortilla chock-full of rice, beans and the protein of your choice (we strongly suggest al pastor or chorizo) that's appropriately drenched in green or red sauce and melted cheese and then garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

The wet burrito is served with chicken, steak, al pastor, chorizo, shredded beef, or ground beef and comes topped with either green or red sauce.

Or you can do what I do and combine the two sauces into what the restaurant refers to as 'Christmas Sauce'.

I was told to try Jacky's for their fajitas and burritos...I am glad that I did! I had the shrimp wet burrito for lunch and it was the best burrito I have ever had. - Nick N. on Yelp

Jacky's, which serves Guatemalan-style food, has four locations in Sioux Falls - East 8th Street, East 10th Street, North Cliff Avenue, and in the Empire Mall.

