Jacky’s Empire Mall Location Now Open

Jacky's is a Sioux Falls staple and now there is one more location to satisfy all your Jacky's cravings!

Jacky's in the Empire Mall is now open! Jacky's is in the Food Court between Cinnabon and Charley's Philly Steaks. With the Empire Mall location now open, that makes four Sioux Falls locations!

Get our free mobile app

According to a press release from the Empire Mall, "Jacky's offers diverse Latin cuisine including authentic Mexican & Guatemalan dishes packed with flavor, loaded with fresh ingredients and topped with specialty sauces. Jacky’s is proud to feature many of their signature, customer favorites at The Empire Mall location. Several of these dishes include Jacky’s Burrito, Chicken in Coconut Cream, Shrimp Wet Burrito and Enchilada Supreme."

To celebrate the opening day of the Empire Mall location, Jacky’s will be offering a $5 burrito (ground beef only) special!

Empire Mall employees will receive a 10% discount on every visit.

The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z