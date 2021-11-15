This Town In Minnesota Will Give You $4000 To Move There

How would you like to get paid $4000 to move to this scenic lake town in Minnesota?

Bemidji is a beautiful small town in northern Minnesota. The town of around 19,000 people is about five and half hours northeast of Sioux Falls. And they want people to move there.

The city of Bemidji is looking for Telecommuters right now that want to relocate to the city and work remotely at whatever vocation they choose to support themselves.

If you'd like to live at the headwaters of the mighty Mississippi River and hang out with Paul Bunyan and Babe the Big Blue Ox this might be for you.

This is the package Bemidji is offering to those that relocate and work remotely:

Up to $2,500 in reimbursed moving expenses and/or qualifying telecommuter expenses not already covered by employer/company including Gigabit internet service which is widely available throughout Beltrami County.



One-year membership to the LaunchPad co-working space in the historic Mayflower Building ($1,500 value).



Free access to the Community Concierge Program, connecting you and your family to the community.



Teleworking support and tools through Effective Remote Work.



New Bonus Benefit: One-year Associate Level membership to the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce ($335 value).

Bemidji Fun Facts:

Bemidji is the alleged birthplace of the legendary Paul Bunyan. Although the folks in Brainerd, Mn. might argue with that claim.

Bemidji's Paul Bunyan & Babe the Big Blue Ox statues were featured in the 1996 film Fargo.

Bemidji is the self-proclaimed "curling capital" of the U.S. Curling as in the sport, not hair.

The name Bemidji is Ojibwe meaning "a lake with crossing waters".

