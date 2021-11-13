WATCH: USD Tosses Miraculous Hail Mary to Stun SDSU

All week long, college football fans in the state of South Dakota were so excited about the SDSU-USD game and they sure were delivered an instant classic on Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

Both teams came into the game ranked in the FCS Top 25, but it was SDSU that came in with the higher ranking at No.7 while USD was ranked No.17.

Both teams have one more regular-season game to go, but this result will certainly have an impact on the seeding for the FCS playoffs.

For more information on the University of South Dakota football team, their current roster, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.

For more information on the South Dakota State football team, their current roster, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them