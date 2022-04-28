Which Are the Highest Paying Jobs in Sioux Falls?

If you want to make the big bucks in Sioux Falls, you'll want to narrow your focus to one of a select few industries, which all pay an average salary ranging anywhere from $133,000 to $280,000.

Stacker, using the latest information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, has ranked the top ten paying jobs in South Dakota's largest city, where the annual mean wage is $49,370 or 15.3% lower than the national mean of $58,260.

Not surprisingly, with our strong presence in the health care industry, three of the top five paying jobs in town are in the medical/dental field.

Get our free mobile app

Chief executives - $280,220

Number of positions in Sioux Falls: 210 Nurse anesthetists - $189,470

Number of positions in Sioux Falls: 200 Family medicine physicians - $170,600

Number of positions in Sioux Falls: 180 Architectural and engineering managers - $156,950

Number of positions in Sioux Falls: 60 Dentists, general - $155,260

Number of positions in Sioux Falls: 90 Financial managers - $154,020

Number of positions in Sioux Falls: 370 Computer and information systems managers - $151,380

Number of positions in Sioux Falls: 130 Personal financial advisors - $147,130

Number of positions in Sioux Falls: 170 General and operations managers - $139,230

Number of positions in Sioux Falls: 1,310 Marketing managers - $133,790

Number of positions in Sioux Falls: 40

Three of those occupations are just among the highest paying in Sioux Falls, they are among the best compensated in the nation.

Financial Managers in Sioux Falls are the ninth highest paid in the U.S., while CEOs are number ten and General and Operations Managers are 13th nationally.

Want a high-paying job, but don't have anything more than a high school diploma? Check out the list of the highest-paying jobs in Sioux Falls that don't require a college degree.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021.