Special ‘Making Waves For Children’ Is Fantastic Fun In The Sun!

Two days of summer fun for children and families who may have trouble stringing together two days of pain-free, peaceful, existence doesn't seem like a lot to ask.

Thankfully there are many other people in our area who think the same thing. That is how the "Making Waves for Children" program began 9 years ago.

Sanford Children's Hospital was looking for a way to provide children battling cancer and other serious illnesses a break, a short getaway, from the day-to-day reality of their health issues.

That is where these sponsors- -

Arnolds Park Amusement Park

Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center

Bridges Bay

Blink Marketing

got together to make this little dream happen!

It all begins with the children and families arriving at Okoboji on Sunday, July 17. They'll spend an afternoon of bouncy fun at Bouncelandia and then a kickoff party at Bridges Bay Waterpark where the families will meet each other and the sponsors.

On Monday, July 18, Arnold's Park Amusement Park will be their playground, (if you'll pardon the expression). There will be breakfast and bingo in the Majestic Pavilion with all kinds of fun prizes. Then they all head to the Park for the day.

It's Pizza Ranch for lunch and Nutty Bar Stand goodies for dessert. While lunch is going on, the children will have the chance to tell their stories and share their journey.

Finally, the kids and their families will hop on the historic Queen II for a boat ride on Lake Okoboji with Subway providing the snacks.

If you'd like more information on this event, want to know how to donate, or become a sponsor for next year, call Blink Marketing at 1-712-338-6000 or email JillHarms@blink26.com.