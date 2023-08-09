Sioux Falls Swimming Pools Announce Year-End Closings

Get our free mobile app

What's another sign of Seasonal Affective Disorder? Your neighborhood swimming pool closes for the summer. Yep, it's that time again.

Time to trade in your swimsuit for a book bag as the end of summer approaches and the school year begins.

The Sioux Falls Swimming Pools will begin closing this weekend with the last day at Frank Olson Pool, McKennan Wading Pool, and Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center Sunday, August 13.

As kids return to school, lifeguards do too. And, the city of Sioux Falls will begin the process of winterizing the city pools and aquatic centers.

Here are the closing dates for more Sioux Falls Swimming Pools:

Closing Sunday, August 20: Kuehn Pool

Closing Sunday, August 27: Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center

Closing Sunday, September 3: Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center, Pioneer Spray Park, and Hayward Splash Pad

Beginning August 14 until their close date aquatic facilities will run on limited hours to 1:00 PM-8:00 PM:

Kuehn Pool

Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center

Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center

According to the City of Sioux Falls, Friday, August 18, is the last day of lap swimming and water walking at Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center.

