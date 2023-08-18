Sioux Falls Sees Another Swimming Pool Close For The Season

Will this be the last free weekend before the kids go back to school? Spash-it-up! As summer winds down the Sioux Falls Swimming Pools are too.

As classes are starting, lifeguards are trading in their swimsuits for book bags. And, the city of Sioux Falls will begin the process of winterizing the city pools and aquatic centers.

This weekend sees closing dates for more Sioux Falls Swimming Pools:

Closing Sunday, August 20: Kuehn Pool

Closing Sunday, August 27: Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center

Closing Sunday, September 3: Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center, Pioneer Spray Park, and Hayward Splash Pad

You can still enjoy cooling down from the next Heat Dome at the city's other pools. Until their closing date, aquatic facilities will run on limited hours to 1:00 PM-8:00 PM at Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center and Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center.

According to the Sioux Falls news post, Friday, August 18, is the last day of lap swimming and water walking at Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center.

