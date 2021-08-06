These Sioux Falls Swimming Pools Are Closing Soon

As we start seeing the summer days draw to an end and the school year beginning, the city swimming pools will be closing down for another year.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation (SFPR) posted on their Facebook page staggered dates for when the city's pools will close for the 2021 season. Does this seem early to you? It shouldn't. Most of the lifeguard staff are students who will be heading back to school.

“Many of the summer lifeguard staff will end their employment to head back to college or begin fall activities. The pool closing schedule allows the safe management of pools with the number of available staff. This year’s closing dates are consistent with our schedules from past years,” says Recreation Program Coordinator Jean Pearson. “Every year our goal is to keep one or two pools open until the Sunday before Labor Day.”

Here are the closing dates for the Sioux Falls Swimming pools and outdoor aquatic locations:

Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center and Kuehn Pool Sunday, August 8

Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center Sunday, August 15

Terrace Park Sunday, September 5

Get our free mobile app

Those of you who enjoy Lap Swimming and Water Walking at Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center will still be able to use the facility through Friday, August 20.

And the Pioneer Spray Park will remain open daily into September.

For more details and updates see the SFPR Facebook page.