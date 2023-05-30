Are you ready to get back into the sand? The 2023 Sioux Falls Sand Volleyball Leagues begin this week.

The Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Department will launch the eight-week sand volleyball season on Tuesday, May 30. Play will take place this summer at two city parks: Riverdale Park and Cherry Rock Park.

Here's what you need to know before you commit to having a fun volleyball summer:

The season begins May 30 and runs for eight weeks

Game times are 6:15 PM/7:15 PM

Games will be played Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

Women's Leagues & Coed Leagues

Team fee - $75

Get our free mobile app

After the 8-week season, all teams will have the option to compete in a one-day season-ending tournament.

Don't forget your sunscreen!

15 Free Things to Do with Kids in Sioux Falls "What are we gonna do with these kids?" A question every parent askes, especially in the summer. And it's always better if what you do with the kids is free.

Sioux Falls is a small city full of big fun for all ages, and a lot of it is free. We have world-class parks, museums, live music and so much more. Here's a handy list of 15 free things for you and the kids to do in Sioux Falls

20 Classic Cars From 20 Classic Movies Cars & Movies