Sioux Falls Sand Volleyball Leagues Begin This Week
Are you ready to get back into the sand? The 2023 Sioux Falls Sand Volleyball Leagues begin this week.
The Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Department will launch the eight-week sand volleyball season on Tuesday, May 30. Play will take place this summer at two city parks: Riverdale Park and Cherry Rock Park.
Here's what you need to know before you commit to having a fun volleyball summer:
- The season begins May 30 and runs for eight weeks
- Game times are 6:15 PM/7:15 PM
- Games will be played Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays
- Women's Leagues & Coed Leagues
- Team fee - $75
After the 8-week season, all teams will have the option to compete in a one-day season-ending tournament.
Don't forget your sunscreen!
