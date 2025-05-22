Meet Nebraska VB Star Bergen Reilly May 31st in Sioux Falls!

Sioux Falls has some very notable ties to some of the biggest sports and sports leagues in the country right now, and Bergen Reilly is certainly one of them.

The rising Junior Volleyball setter at Nebraska is a Sioux Falls native, prepped at O'Gorman High School, and has already put together quite the college career.

She was once again (for the second time) named the Big Ten Setter of the Year this past Fall and has been a part of a Husker Volleyball program that continues to be in the National Championship mix seemingly every year.

Get our free mobile app

Reilly will be making her way back home to the Sioux Empire next weekend and will be at a Meet and Greet event at Luxury Auto Mall on Saturday, May 31st. Here are the details:

Bergen Reilly Meet and Greet

Luxury Auto Mall, I-29 and West 12th Street, Sioux Falls

Saturday, May 31st from 11am - 1pm

First 100 families will get an autographed volleyball from Bergen Reilly!

Get your picture taken with Bergen

Food trucks from Valentinos and Mississippi Smoke

Coffee and more truck 8am - 10am

--

Don't miss out on the opportunity to miss one of Volleyball's brightest stars next weekend!

You can view her bio and long list of accomplishments thus far here.

Bergen Reilly joined Overtime with Bert Remien on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO earlier this week to talk about her volleyball journey, her college career thus far, and the upcoming event in Sioux Falls.

Listen to the whole interview here:

Overtime with Bert Remien airs weekdays from 11am - 1pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Sources: Huskers.com

South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.

Here are some that have played on various teams over the last couple of decades.