We're just a few days away from each and every volleyball program across South Dakota getting their seasons started.

The preseason high school volleyball poll is out, and there are going to be some great teams this season across the state.

The Harrisburg Tigers appear to be the team to beat in Class AA this season, and swept the first-place votes in the preseason poll.

Here's a look at the poll:

CLASS AA

1. Harrisburg (9) 31-0 45 1

2. S.F. Washington 22-5 29 5

3. O'Gorman 25-6 20 2

4. S.F. Jefferson 21-6 18 3

5. Brandon Valley 18-13 14 NR

RECEIVING VOTES: Watertown (26-8) 4; S.F. Roosevelt (21-10) 3; Aberdeen Central

(13-11) 2

CLASS A

1. Dell Rapids (8) 32-3 44 2

2. S.F. Christian (1) 27-13 34 3

3. Dakota Valley 31-6 30 1

4. Miller 30-2 14 4

5. Hamlin 25-3 10 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Elk Point-Jefferson (31-5) 2; Sioux Valley (25-8) 1

CLASS B

1. Chester Area (9) 32-2 45 1

2. Warner 33-5 36 2

3. Northwestern 30-6 21 5

4. Hitchcock-Tulare 32-4 12 3

5. Burke 35-4 7 4

RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (26-6) 5; Bennett County (28-7) 4; Gayville-Volin

(30-6) 4; Castlewood (20-12) 1