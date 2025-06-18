DII Volleyball Championships Returning to Sioux Falls in December
This past year, Sioux Falls residents and sports fans were treated to watching the NCAA DII Volleyball Championships at the Sanford Pentagon.
Following a successful second foray into hosting the event here in the Sioux Empire (first hosted in 2016), its set to return this December.
Per The Sioux Falls Sports Authority:
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Sports Authority and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) are excited to announce that Sioux Falls has been selected to host the 2025 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship for the second consecutive year. The event will return to the Sanford Pentagon on December 11-13, 2025.
“It’s always a thrill to be awarded an NCAA championship event and it’s especially meaningful to be selected to host the NCAA DII Women’s Volleyball Championship for the second consecutive year along with the NSIC,” said Thomas Lee, Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority. “The venue, the level of play, and the atmosphere will make this another memorable experience for everyone involved. This marks Sioux Falls’ 14th time hosting an NCAA DI or DII championship as we continue to showcase our city as a premier destination for collegiate athletics.”
“We look forward to another year of working with the Sioux Falls Sports Authority and the Sanford Pentagon staffs to host this elite event,” said NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind. “Hosting back-to-back years in a first-class facility will only enhance the experience provided to the student-athletes, coaches and fans.”
READ MORE: 'Championship Foundation' - South Dakota State FB Preview
The 2025 NCAA DII Women’s Volleyball Championship will take place on Heritage Court at the Sanford Pentagon and include the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship match. In 2024, Lynn University captured the national championship in a thrilling five-set victory over San Francisco State University.
“We couldn’t be more excited to host the 2025 NCAA DII Volleyball Championship on Heritage Court at the Sanford Pentagon,” said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports. “Over the past decade, the Pentagon has hosted some of the biggest and most thrilling NCAA events, including last year’s Division II volleyball title match. This will be another first-class event for the players, teams, and fans in Sioux Falls!”
Tickets for the 2025 NCAA DII Women’s Volleyball Championship will go on sale at a later date. For further information, visit https://www.ncaa.com/sports/volleyball-women/d2
Source: Sioux Falls Sports Authority
