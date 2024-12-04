Sioux Falls Native Bergen Reilly Tabbed Setter of the Year

Bergen Reilly has starred for the Nebraska Cornhusker Volleyball program from the minute she set foot on campus down in Lincoln.

Fresh off another tremendous regular season, Reilly and others within the Husker Volleyball program were honored by the conference.

Reilly was once again tabbed as the Big Ten Setter of the Year, her second consecutive honor in as many seasons.

Here's the official post confirming the news:

Per On3 on MSN:

Reilly is the back-to-back Big Ten Setter of the Year honoree. In 2023, she became the first-ever freshman to win the award. She is a two-time Big Ten First Team selection. She was also named an AVCA Second Team All-American as a freshman. She led the Big Ten with 11.12 assists per set during the regular season. The setter added 2.89 digs per set and 0.49 blocks per set. The Sioux Falls, S.D. native recorded 73 kills and 20 aces during the regular season.

Reilly and the Huskers now set their sights on the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers have earned one of the four 1-seeds in the tournament and play host to a region. Nebraska meets Florida A&M on Friday Night at 7:00 CT in their first tournament match.

View the entire bracket here.

Source: On3 on MSN

