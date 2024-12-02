USD, SDSU Make NCAA VB Tourney, Here’s Who They Face

Both of our state's Division I College Volleyball programs had highly successful seasons, and both USD and SDSU have punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

USD earned their way via an auto bid from winning the Summit League Tournament last week over SDSU, while the Jackrabbits got in with an at-large bid following a tremendous 27-2 record thus far.

Here's a look at the entire bracket, as well as who the Jacks and Yotes will face off with early on in the tournament.

Find the full bracket here.

USD with a record of 21-9 has drawn a first-round matchup with the Creighton Blue Jays. The Blue Jays are 29-2 and are the 2-seed in the region.

Here's a look at the Yotes immediate path:

The Yotes game against Creighton will be broadcasted on ESPN+ on Wednesday night, a 7:00 start time from Omaha.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits also earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament following a historically great regular season. The Jackrabbits (27-2) will face off with the Miami Hurricanes (21-10) of the ACC on Thursday afternoon. The Hurricanes are the 8-seed in the region.

The Jackrabbits game on Thursday afternoon is slated for a 4:30 start time and will also be broadcasted on ESPN+ from Lincoln, Nebraska.

Source: NCAA.com - DI Volleyball Bracket

