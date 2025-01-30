Longtime Nebraska VB Coach Cook Retires, Huskers Name Successor

There has been no more consistently supported and successful volleyball program in the country lately than the one that resides in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Husker Volleyball has won five national titles since 1995 and has been led for the past 25 years by John Cook.

Cook announced his retirement on Wednesday, ending a legendary career in Lincoln.

Get our free mobile app

Per Huskers.com:

Four-time national champion Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook, who has won more matches than any Division I volleyball coach this century, announced his retirement on Wednesday. Cook spent 32 years as a college head coach - seven at Wisconsin and 25 at Nebraska. Consistent excellence was a hallmark of Cook’s Nebraska teams. Since taking over the program in 2000, Cook guided the Huskers to four national championships, 12 NCAA Semifinals appearances, nine Big 12 titles and five Big Ten titles. He achieved a career record of 883-176 (.834), the fifth-best winning percentage all-time for a Division I volleyball coach. Cook's record of 722-103 at Nebraska is the best winning percentage (.875) for any DI program over the last 25 years.

For the full article recapping Cook's amazing career and contributions to Women's College Volleyball, visit the link here.

The school was quick in their replacement plans, and announced the program's next Head Coach on Thursday morning:

For the latest on Nebraska Cornhusker Volleyball, visit the link below.

Sources: Huskers.com and HuskerVB on Twitter

Nebraska Cornhuskers Top 12 All-Time Leading Rushers Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.

Here are some that have played on various teams over the last couple of decades.

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous: