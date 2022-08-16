Sioux Falls Adult Indoor Volleyball Leagues

Hey, fellow netters! The Sioux Falls Adult Volleyball Leagues are set to begin to play the week of October 24 and go through March for a 12-week season with a double-elimination tournament.


Add a night of volleyball to your weekly schedule between your poker nights, hot yoga, and football. This is an excellent chance to play with the adults.

There are two men's leagues, ten women's leagues, and eight coed leagues. Matches are played at Sioux Falls schools and community centers in the city.

All players must be 18 years old and out of high school.

Interested teams must register.

