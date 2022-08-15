Big Recall Of Frozen Pizzas Sold At Walmart & Target

Check your freezers for these recalled frozen pizzas sold in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota.

The United States Department of Agriculture has announced a recall of thousands of frozen pizzas because over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product may be contaminated with “extraneous materials.”

Home Run Inn Classic Pizza-USDA Home Run Inn Classic Pizza-USDA loading...

Home Run Frozen Pizzas are distributed by Walmart, Target, online, and other places throughout the United States.

The products are subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting metal was found in the pizza.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers or found at distributor and retail locations.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

Additionally, distributors and retailers are urged not to sell these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.