Big Beef Burger Meat Recall For South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa

Check your fridge and freezer. Over 120,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled due to threats of contamination and sickness.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services out of Swedesboro, N.J. is recalling approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced the ground beef products.

The Tomas Farms By Nature, Naturally Better, and other products were produced from February 1, 2022, through April 8, 2022, have been shipped to South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and nationwide.

They include ground beef patties, ground beef burgers, Kobe Ground Beef, Wagyu Beef patties,

The complete list of products and product codes for the beef products that are subject to recall can be found here.

Labels for the ground beef products can be found here.

The problem was discovered during routine testing. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

If infected with this strain of E. coli you could develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting.

Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended.

Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection.

For questions regarding the recall can contact Lakeside Refrigerated Services at 800-493-9042 or customercare@lakesiderefrigerated.com.

