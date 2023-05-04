NOW SERVING! Sioux Falls Sand Volleyball Leagues for 2023

Calling all spikers, diggers, servers, blockers, and stuffers. It's time to feel the sand between your toes again with the 2023 Sioux Falls Sand Volleyball Leagues are about to begin.

The Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Department invites you to register now for the eight-week sand volleyball season. Play will take place this summer at two city parks: Riverdale Park and Cherry Rock Park.

Here's what you need to know before you commit to having a fun volleyball summer:

Captains Meeting - Thursday, May 13

The season begins May 30 and runs for eight weeks

Game times are 6:15 PM/7:15 PM

Games will be played Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

Women's Leagues & Coed Leagues

Team fee - $75

After the 8-week season, all teams will have the option to compete in a one-day season-ending tournament.

Don't forget your sunscreen!

