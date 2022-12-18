Over the last few days, the city of Omaha has been the mecca for college volleyball as they played host to the National Semi-Finals and National Championship.

San Diego, Louisville, Texas and Pittsburgh faced off on Thursday with the University of Texas and the University of Louisville advancing to the Championship match on Saturday.

The University of Louisville had some connections to the state of South Dakota as well, with one of their players in Phekran Kong playing her high school volleyball at Washington High School in Sioux Falls and their assistant coach Dan Meske previously serving as head coach at Augustana University.

Unfortunately for Louisville, Texas was too much on Saturday night capturing the match 3-0.

Even though Texas has continually been near the top of the college volleyball rankings over the last decade, this marks the first National Championship for the Longhorns in 10 years.

The atmosphere for both nights was spectacular and the local fans who have come accustom to cheering for high level volleyball at the University of Nebraska were as loud as ever.

Omaha continues to show how great they are at hosting NCAA events from the College World Series to this event as well.