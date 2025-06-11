Examining Title Odds Ahead of College World Series in Omaha

Omaha, Nebraska will once again play host to the Men's College World Series beginning this weekend as one of the marquee NCAA Championships takes center stage.

Eight championship-caliber programs descend upon Omaha this week, and it's time that we take a look at the odds that each team could win it all.

The College Baseball Championship always brings underdogs and great stories each and every year, and this year is no different.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the eight teams in the field and their respective title odds entering the College World Series:

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Arkansas Razorbacks +195

LSU Tigers +230

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers +600

Oregon State Beavers +650

UCLA Bruins +900

Arizona Wildcats +1400

Louisville Cardinals +1700

Murray State Racers +4500

READ MORE: South Dakota Native, NDSU Alum Waege Announces Retirement

Here's a look at the bracket for all of the action that begins on Friday:

NCAA.com NCAA.com loading...

And lastly, have you ever wondered how Omaha ended up as the venue of the College World Series? Check out this touching tribute to the CWS in Omaha and how it all started:

Sources: DraftKings Sportsbook, NCAA.com and Ryan McGee on Twitter

Ten Nebraska Cornhusker Alums in the NFL Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Which MVFC Football Programs Have Won the Most Conference Titles? Gallery Credit: Bert Remien