Examining Title Odds Ahead of College World Series in Omaha
Omaha, Nebraska will once again play host to the Men's College World Series beginning this weekend as one of the marquee NCAA Championships takes center stage.
Eight championship-caliber programs descend upon Omaha this week, and it's time that we take a look at the odds that each team could win it all.
The College Baseball Championship always brings underdogs and great stories each and every year, and this year is no different.
Here are the eight teams in the field and their respective title odds entering the College World Series:
*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.
Arkansas Razorbacks +195
LSU Tigers +230
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers +600
Oregon State Beavers +650
UCLA Bruins +900
Arizona Wildcats +1400
Louisville Cardinals +1700
Murray State Racers +4500
Here's a look at the bracket for all of the action that begins on Friday:
And lastly, have you ever wondered how Omaha ended up as the venue of the College World Series? Check out this touching tribute to the CWS in Omaha and how it all started:
Sources: DraftKings Sportsbook, NCAA.com and Ryan McGee on Twitter
