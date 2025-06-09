South Dakota Native, NDSU Alum Waege Announces Retirement

South Dakota Native, NDSU Alum Waege Announces Retirement

Getty Images

Spencer Waege has had quite the football journey.

Just a few years ago, he was finishing up an amazing college career at North Dakota State.

Now, after a few seasons chasing an NFL and CFL dream, Waege has decided to call it a career.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Most recently, Waege played for the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the Canadian Football League after stints with both the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.

READ MORE: Which MVFC Programs Have Won the Most Conference Titles?

Here's the official post confirming the retirement news:

Waege was an All-American during his time with North Dakota State and was a finalist of the Buck Buchanan Award as a Senior. The South Shore, South Dakota native finished his college career with 20.5 sacks and 5 forced fumbles.

Sources: GoBison.com and Spencer Waege on Twitter

The Last 10 Matchups in the South Dakota Showdown Series

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Recent Dakota Marker History Between NDSU and SDSU

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota

South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous:
Filed Under: College Football, Fargo, FCS, MVFC, North Dakota State Bison, San Francisco 49ers, spencer waege
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls