South Dakota Native, NDSU Alum Waege Announces Retirement

Spencer Waege has had quite the football journey.

Just a few years ago, he was finishing up an amazing college career at North Dakota State.

Now, after a few seasons chasing an NFL and CFL dream, Waege has decided to call it a career.

Most recently, Waege played for the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the Canadian Football League after stints with both the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.

Here's the official post confirming the retirement news:

Waege was an All-American during his time with North Dakota State and was a finalist of the Buck Buchanan Award as a Senior. The South Shore, South Dakota native finished his college career with 20.5 sacks and 5 forced fumbles.

Sources: GoBison.com and Spencer Waege on Twitter

