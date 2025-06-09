South Dakota Native, NDSU Alum Waege Announces Retirement
Spencer Waege has had quite the football journey.
Just a few years ago, he was finishing up an amazing college career at North Dakota State.
Now, after a few seasons chasing an NFL and CFL dream, Waege has decided to call it a career.
Most recently, Waege played for the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the Canadian Football League after stints with both the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.
READ MORE: Which MVFC Programs Have Won the Most Conference Titles?
Here's the official post confirming the retirement news:
Waege was an All-American during his time with North Dakota State and was a finalist of the Buck Buchanan Award as a Senior. The South Shore, South Dakota native finished his college career with 20.5 sacks and 5 forced fumbles.
Sources: GoBison.com and Spencer Waege on Twitter
The Last 10 Matchups in the South Dakota Showdown Series
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
Recent Dakota Marker History Between NDSU and SDSU
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien