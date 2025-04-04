Iowa Hawkeye Transfer Dix Announces Commitment to Creighton

It's an offseason of change for the Iowa Hawkeyes, and it continued on Friday.

Josh Dix, one of the major portal-bound players for the Hawkeyes officially made his future plans known.

Many Hawkeye fans were hopeful that the 6-6 Junior may remain in Iowa City with new Coach Ben McCollum, but Dix has opted to head West.

Per Creightakes on Twitter:

Dix joins former Hawkeye teammate Owen Freeman in the journey to Omaha to join Greg McDermott's program.

The Blue Jays have loaded up in the portal thus far, landing Freeman, Dix, and Charlotte transfer Nik Graves.

Dix averaged 14.4 points per game this past season in Iowa City under Coach Fran McCaffery.

The Creighton Blue Jays finished the season with a mark of 25-11 and lost to the Auburn Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

