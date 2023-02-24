Volleyball State: Nebraska Announces Huge Memorial Stadium Event

Volleyball is huge in our region and in the State of Nebraska. Fans will soon have a taste of just how large of an impact the sport has in our area, as the University of Nebraska has big plans for a match this season.

According to Huskers.com, the University of Nebraska will be hosting a historic doubleheader inside of Memorial Stadium in August.

It's a tremendous feature of the sport on a grand stage, and it's all local programs!

Per the article:

The Nebraska volleyball program will host the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Stadium as part of a local doubleheader celebrating the impact of volleyball on the state of Nebraska. The University of Nebraska-Kearney will play Wayne State College in an exhibition match at 4:30 p.m. to start the event. Memorial Stadium gates will open at 3:30 p.m.

For full details, click on the link to the article below. There are some ticket details already available:

Tickets for the match will go on sale to Nebraska volleyball season-ticket holders on Tuesday, April 25. Tickets to the outdoor match will not be part of the Nebraska volleyball season-ticket package and must be purchased separately. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 26. A ticket will gain entrance to both volleyball matches and the concert. Tickets will be $25 for adults and $5 for high school age and under.

Safe to say it will be an AMAZING night of Volleyball under the lights, with a national recording artist in concert to follow. This is something that you can't miss as a Volleyball fan!

Source: Huskers.com

Get our free mobile app