Season Tickets for South Dakota Football, Volleyball On Sale Now

The University of South Dakota Coyote Football and Volleyball programs both had great seasons in 2023, and now that we've turned to 2024, the time is now to renew or purchase season tickets for the first time.

According to GoYotes.com, season ticket packages for both sports are now available:

South Dakota Football and Volleyball season tickets are now available for the 2024 season. Season ticket holder perks include first access to postseason tickets, invitations to exclusive events, access to the best seats and more.

USD Coyote football had a season full of firsts, that culminated in a playoff run that ended in the FCS Quarterfinals.

As for the Volleyball squad, they finished out the season with a mark of 18-11 and clinched a share of the regular season conference title. It was the third consecutive season with 18 of more wins for Coyote Volleyball.

For all of the details on season tickets, including pricing, check out the article linked below!

