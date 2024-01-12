Season Tickets for South Dakota Football, Volleyball On Sale Now

Season Tickets for South Dakota Football, Volleyball On Sale Now

Dakota News Now (with permission)

The University of South Dakota Coyote Football and Volleyball programs both had great seasons in 2023, and now that we've turned to 2024, the time is now to renew or purchase season tickets for the first time.

According to GoYotes.com, season ticket packages for both sports are now available:

South Dakota Football and Volleyball season tickets are now available for the 2024 season.

Season ticket holder perks include first access to postseason tickets, invitations to exclusive events, access to the best seats and more.

Get our free mobile app

USD Coyote football had a season full of firsts, that culminated in a playoff run that ended in the FCS Quarterfinals.

As for the Volleyball squad, they finished out the season with a mark of 18-11 and clinched a share of the regular season conference title. It was the third consecutive season with 18 of more wins for Coyote Volleyball.

For all of the details on season tickets, including pricing, check out the article linked below!

Source: GoYotes - Season Tickets

10 Wild South Dakota Snowstorms

Even though snow is blanketing the Sioux Empire, some snowstorms still do not compare to these ten dreadful snowstorms that hit South Dakota.

Only In Your State highlighted ten snowstorms in South Dakota as a reminder for people to always be aware of the road during the winter. South Dakotans are well aware of the fact that the state’s winters can be harsh which is why it is always a good idea to plan ahead and prepare for the worst.

Do you remember any major snowstorms that hit South Dakota?

Gallery Credit: KXRB

35 Movies That Take Place in South Dakota

When it comes to South Dakota and Hollywood, we've seen our fair share of films that have used our state as the backdrop for a number of productions over the years. They may not have always filmed here, but movie folk love to set stories here.

We're all familiar with the blockbusters like 1990's Dances With Wolves, 1959's North By Northwest, and more recently, 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets. But our state's life on the big screen goes back nearly 100 years.

According to IMDb, it all started with Courtin' Wildcats, a 1929 film which, like so many of the 29 films on this list, is a Western set in the time before South Dakota became a state in 1889.

Gallery Credit: Jeff Harkness/B1027.com

Filed Under: Bob Nielson, Coyote football, Coyotes, Dakota Dome, Fall Sports, Football, MVFC, SD, season tickets, South Dakota, Sports, Summit League, ticketing, tickets, tix, USD, Vermillion, volleyball, yotes
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls