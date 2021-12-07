All You Need To Know About Sioux Falls Frosty Frolics

Pull out your treasured ugly sweater and start planning for the 34th Annual Frosty Frolics in Sioux Falls.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday, January 7-9 there will be an Ice Fishing Frenzy, I-Kid-A Rod, Fun Run & Walk, Snowshoe Stroll, and much more outdoor winter fun to burn off those holiday calories.

The weekend kicks off with a Frosty Fun Friday beginning at 6:30 PM at Memorial Park West 26th Street and South Sertoma Avenue. Everyone gets free skate rental on the giant ice rink, and can try out snowshoeing.

If you need to get your blood pumping, how about a game of broomball or ice skate bowling? Warm-up with smores around the fire pit.

Saturday morning you can begin at Spencer Park, southwest side of South Cliff Avenue by I-229 for the Fun Run & Walk. Registration starts at 8:00 AM and both events will begin at 9:30 AM taking the path along the Big Sioux River.

Anglers of all ages will meet at Family Park, near West 12th Street and Tea-Ellis Road, at 10:00 AM for Ice Fishing Frenzy. Ice fishing poles will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and participants are welcome to bring their own.

Keep your fingers crossed in those mittens for a Snowshoe Stroll from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Mary Jo Arboretum, on the northside of Arrowhead Parkway near Arrowhead Park. Snowshoes are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Have you ever done yoga outside in December in Sioux Falls? Here's your chance for Winter Yoga in the Park from 2-3:00 PM at the Sertoma Park Shelter, 4300 S Oxbow Ave, adjacent to the Outdoor Campus. No registration is required.

Is Human Foosball on your bucket list? From 3:30-5:00 PM at Sherman Park, 2705 W. 12th Street. Ice or no ice this will prove to be great fun.

The fun continues on Sunday with the K9 Rootbeer Keg Races at Spencer Dog Park, Southwest side of South Cliff Avenue by I-229. Starting at 1:00 PM, dogs will be put into different weight classes depending on the size of the contestant who will wear a harness attached to an appropriately sized root beer keg to pull past a designated finish line.

And finally, we are off to Morningside Park, 2500 S. Bahnson Avenue for the I-Kid-A-Rod beginning at 3:30 PM. All pre-prepared sleds must be constructed of only cardboard and duct tape for the sled foundation. This is a team competition with parents pulling each racer along the path to stations throughout the course.

A huge thank you to the City of Sioux Falls and the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department.