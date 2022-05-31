Several Sioux Falls Playgrounds Getting Upgrades This Summer

A number of Sioux Falls playgrounds are getting makeovers this summer.

The city's Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation department is replacing equipment in four different spots.

The work is all part of the department's $500,000 capital improvement plan.

The new equipment is being installed at:

Linwood Park Playground

Linwood Park - 4409 East Walker Way

Tomar Park Playground

Tomar Park - 100 West Twin Oaks Road

McCart Park Playground

McCart Park - 1926 West Burnside Street

Laurel Oak Park Playground

Laurel Oak Park - 3501 East 49th Street

The playground areas at all four parks will be closed during the construction process, however, the picnic shelters and green spaces will be available.

The city says new playgrounds have the latest industry play features and meet all the current industry safety and accessibility standards.

Dakota Playground is doing the installations at this time of the year in order to give the rubber playground surfacing the warm overnight temperatures needed to fully and correctly cure and set up.

The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of July.

