Here's a great cure for the winter blues and that cooped-up feeling.

In just a few short weeks we'll be enjoying the sun, sand, and volleyball as the Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department serves up the 2022 Sand Volleyball season.

The season begins at both Riverdale Park 2000 E 24th Street and Cherry Rock Park 1800 E. 18th on Monday, May 23.

Adult leagues include Coed-B, Coed-REC, Coed-B 4's, Women's Power, Women's Rec, and will play Monday-Thursday evenings at 6:15 PM or 7:15 PM.

Teams that register are for an eight-week season. Following the regular season, all teams will have the option to compete in a one-day season-ending tournament.

Sioux Falls Parks & Reck reminds all players must be 18 years of age and out of high school. All rosters are locked after the fourth week of play. Any changes to the roster after this date must be approved through Scott at the Park Office (367-8222).

If you are not scheduled to play, you have a BYE that week. The season-ending tournament is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 24th.

Registration required. The team fee is $75 with registration and payment is due by May 13.

