Sioux Falls Sand Volleyball Leagues Forming For 2024 Season
Calling all spikers, diggers, servers, blockers, and stuffers. It's time to feel the sand between your toes again with the 2024 Sand Volleyball Leagues beginning soon.
The Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Department invites you to register now for the eight-week sand volleyball season. Play will take place this summer at two city parks.
Where Are Sioux Falls Sand Volleyball Locations
Riverdale Park - 24th Street and Bruce Road, just off Southeastern Avenue
Cherry Rock Park - Jessica Avenue and Southeastern Avenue. just north of Riverdale Park
What Leagues Are Available
There are three league choices for Sioux Falls Sand Volleyball: Recreation League, Power and A League, and Coed League.
The 2024 Sioux Falls Sand Volleyball season begins May 20. Here's what you need to know before you commit to having a fun volleyball summer:
- The season begins May 20 and runs for eight weeks
- Game times are 6:15 PM/7:15 PM
- Games will be played on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays
- Women's Leagues & Coed Leagues
- Team fee - $75
After the 8-week season, all teams will have the option to compete in a one-day season-ending tournament.
Don't forget your sunscreen!
