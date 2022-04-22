Sioux Falls Announces Opening Date for City Pools

In a little more than a month, folks in Sioux Falls will be able to cool off in one of the city's public pools.

The Parks and Recreation Department has set Friday, June 3 as opening day at the seven outdoor and one indoor facility in Sioux Falls

The city operates three family aquatic centers and two traditional pools, as well as a stand-alone wading pool, and a spray park:

Full price daily admission to the city pools:

$6 - adults

$5 - children (2-17) and seniors (55+)

Summer swim passes are also available:

$70 - adults

$40 - seniors (55+)

$30 - children (2-17)

