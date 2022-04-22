Sioux Falls Announces Opening Date for City Pools
In a little more than a month, folks in Sioux Falls will be able to cool off in one of the city's public pools.
The Parks and Recreation Department has set Friday, June 3 as opening day at the seven outdoor and one indoor facility in Sioux Falls
Get our free mobile app
The city operates three family aquatic centers and two traditional pools, as well as a stand-alone wading pool, and a spray park:
- Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center: 301 South Fairfax Avenue
- Frank Olson Pool: 4101 East 16th Street
- Kuehn Pool: 2309 Kuehn Park Road
- Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center: 3401 East 49th Street
- McKennan Wading Pool: 1500 South Third Avenue
- Midco Aquatic Center: 1601 South Western Avenue
- Pioneer Spray Park: Pine Street and Jessica Avenue
- Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center: 1001 West Madison Avenue
Full price daily admission to the city pools:
- $6 - adults
- $5 - children (2-17) and seniors (55+)
Summer swim passes are also available:
- $70 - adults
- $40 - seniors (55+)
- $30 - children (2-17)