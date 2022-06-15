Why Drake Springs Lazy River & Tube Slide Are Closed

If you believe our meteorologist buddies, the next several days- -into next week, are going to be scorchers. Temperatures will hover in the upper 90s and even triple-digit temps on several days.

And when the summer heat sets in, it is, and always has been, tradition to hit the city pools for a cool dip!

One of the most popular places in Sioux Falls for families to cool off, blow off steam, and laugh until their sides hurt is the Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center.

However, for the next several weeks, if you're hoping to float around the Drake Springs Lazy River, or hop on the tube slide, put those thoughts on hold.

According to Pigeon 605, yesterday the Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department announced that the Drake Springs Lazy River & Tube Slide would be closed for up to 4 weeks, while unspecified mechanical repairs are made.

For water walkers who were used to using Drake Springs, the city wants you to know that your activity is still available at the Midco Aquatic Center.

Source: Pigeon 605