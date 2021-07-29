If you or someone you know is a real McGyver? You know, a person who can, for instance--build a boat out of cardboard and duct tape, and nothing else? But more importantly- - can you keep that boat afloat for at least a few minutes?

Then you must show your skills off to the world at the Great Cardboard Boat Race this weekend! This Sioux Falls, wet and wacky fan favorite, is a crazy fun event hosted by Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation. And if you need a good laugh, do not miss it!

The Great Cardboard Boat Race is coming up on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, at Kuehn Park Pool. Boats must be powered by two humans ages 7 and older (no motors and no robots!) Boats can only be made of corrugated cardboard and duct tape. No wood, nails, staples, glue, styrofoam, fiberglass, paint, plastic, floaty wings, or chewing gum allowed!

There are five age divisions that will be judged on creativity, seaworthiness, and of course, "first to sink"! Boat check-in begins at 9 AM and the racing at 10 AM. It is completely free to participate, but you must be pre-registered. You can do that at Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation online.

The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department is providing life jackets that must be worn by participants and swimsuits are also required. (That's right, no naked cardboard boat paddling allowed!) You also must have an active swim pass or purchase admission for the day.

So get registered, gather your cardboard and duct tape, along with friends and family, and join in one of the most entertaining events in town!

For more information go to Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation online, on their Facebook page, or call 605-367-7665.

Source: Pigeon 605 (Adopt your own pigeon605 & find out about all kinds of stuff!)

Falls Park Winter Wonderland 2020