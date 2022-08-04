Which Sioux Falls Pools Are Closing Already?

Which Sioux Falls Pools Are Closing Already?

It's a sure sign that the end of summer is coming way too fast. Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department is announcing the closing dates for some of the pools in town.

It seems like they just opened. Right?

According to Pigeon 605, the Parks & Rec department told them that many of their lifeguard staff are heading back to college or have other fall activities they are committed to.

Every year, our goal is to keep one or two pools open until the Sunday prior to Labor Day.” - Jean Pearson, recreation program coordinator for Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation

Here are the pool closing dates you should know about:

  • Frank Olson Pool- August 7.
  • Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center and McKennan Wading Pool - August 12.
  • Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center and Kuehn Pool - August 14.
  • Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center - September 4.

Here are a few other things swimmers need to know:

  • Drake Springs lap swimming and water walking will continue weekdays from 11 AM  to 12:50 PM through August 19.
  • Laurel Oak will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 8 PM from August. 15 through September 4.
  • Pioneer Spray Park will be open from 11 AM to 8 PM daily through September 4, weather permitting.
  • Mido Aquatic Center at 1601 S. Western Avenue, will be open from 5:30 AM to 8 PM on weekdays, 7 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, and noon to 5 PM Sunday. The 50 Meter competition pool is currently under annual maintenance and unavailable through August 19. The recreational pool, warm water pool, and outdoor splash pad remain open.

It's sad to see summer swimming becoming a memory, but there is always next year!

