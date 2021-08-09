Sioux Falls Concerts-Monday’s at McKennan
Why should the weekends have all the fun? Another weekly concert offers outdoor entertainment in historic McKennan Park. Monday's at McKennan will finish out the summer with folk, the '50s & '60s, and old-time country music.
The Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department is in the home stretch of their free outdoor summer concert series with three shows remaining.
Monday, August 9 - The Dead Horses
Monday, August 16 - The Ag Jamboree Band
Monday, August 23 - Surfin' Safari
Think of Monday's at McKennan as your three-day weekend of fun family entertainment.
Get our free mobile app
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to relax and enjoy great local music.
Each concert begins promptly at 7:00 PM at the McKennan Park Bandshell.