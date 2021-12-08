Where is Sioux Falls on the Most & Least Fun Cities List?

Most of us love Sioux Falls. Otherwise, why would we stay here? We have an amazing park and bike trail system, more than 700 restaurants (at last count) to fulfill your every dining wish, shopping opportunities galore, and ways to connect to others in the community by the hundreds.

What about entertainment opportunities? It depends on your viewpoint, but there is a vibrant music scene in Sioux Falls. Whether you're looking for local talent or national touring musicians and groups. We have live theater, museums - -heck we have the Washington Pavilion, which has all of these.

We have about ten breweries, there are fitness centers and spas with individual and family facilities, bowling alleys, sports teams to root for year-round, and the list goes on.

However, when you compare Sioux Falls to other cities in the country, we don't fare as well in the "fun" category as many others.

In fact, out of 182 cities, those WalletHub number-crunching scientists studied, Sioux Falls came in at 102. One hundred and two!! Which I guess is better than Cedar Rapids, Iowa (147th), Cheyenne, WY (162nd), or Rancho Cucamonga, CA (173rd).

But Rapid City came in 82nd! I mean sure, they are close to Mount Rushmore, the Black Hills, and the Badlands. But the city itself? What am I missing?

I've been in Rapid City. In fact, my sister and I got stranded there one winter and ended up begging God to help us get back home - - or let us die in our sleep!

But that was just us. I love Sioux Falls, it's a fun city to me despite the fact that there are no giant heads carved into a mountain here!

You can see the whole study at WalletHub and make up your own mind.

Source: WalletHub

