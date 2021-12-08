Where is Sioux Falls on the Most & Least Fun Cities List?

Most of us love Sioux Falls. Otherwise, why would we stay here?  We have an amazing park and bike trail system, more than 700 restaurants (at last count) to fulfill your every dining wish, shopping opportunities galore, and ways to connect to others in the community by the hundreds.

What about entertainment opportunities? It depends on your viewpoint, but there is a vibrant music scene in Sioux Falls. Whether you're looking for local talent or national touring musicians and groups. We have live theater, museums - -heck we have the Washington Pavilion, which has all of these.

We have about ten breweries, there are fitness centers and spas with individual and family facilities, bowling alleys, sports teams to root for year-round, and the list goes on.

However, when you compare Sioux Falls to other cities in the country, we don't fare as well in the "fun" category as many others.

In fact, out of 182 cities, those WalletHub number-crunching scientists studied, Sioux Falls came in at 102. One hundred and two!! Which I guess is better than Cedar Rapids, Iowa (147th), Cheyenne, WY (162nd), or Rancho Cucamonga, CA (173rd).

But Rapid City came in 82nd! I mean sure, they are close to Mount Rushmore, the Black Hills, and the Badlands. But the city itself? What am I missing?

I've been in Rapid City. In fact, my sister and I got stranded there one winter and ended up begging God to help us get back home - - or let us die in our sleep!

But that was just us. I love Sioux Falls, it's a fun city to me despite the fact that there are no giant heads carved into a mountain here!

You can see the whole study at WalletHub and make up your own mind.

Source: WalletHub

The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z

Sioux Falls has lots to explore; fun stuff for the whole family, food of every kind, educational opportunities, and more! If you have out-of-town guests visiting, show them around our city. Eat at places they've never eaten. Take them to places they'd never go. Take some great photos to post on social media (and don't forget the hashtag #HiFromSiouxFalls). We've even listed some cool hotels where they can stay if you don't have the room.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota. We call it the 'Sioux Empire.' It's the biggest city in the state with a population of nearly 200,000. We’re known for our namesake, Falls Park, along the Big Sioux River. Sioux Falls has received numerous accolades for its quality of life. We have been named the number one best place to rent in America. We’ve topped the list of Best States to Find a Job. Sioux Falls is the Best City in America for Young Professionals. 

We've appeared on lists such as Most Charming Small CitiesTop 10 Place to Raise Kids, and even ranked 10th in the 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live. We have an abundance of achievements and you can see them on the Sioux Falls Development Foundation's website.

It's a pretty awesome city and that's why we think you should come and visit. If you're coming on business or pleasure, we've put together a list of places to go and things to see. We know you want to explore the attractions the city is known for like Falls Park, the Arc of Dreams, and the Sculpture Walk, but there's a lot more to see and do than just the touristy (that's really a word) stuff. The best places to go are where the locals go and we have a not your average, ordinary visitor's guide. 

Here's a list of over 100 things to do and places to go in Sioux Falls.

Click HERE for a list of all the places we mention and links to each one. Print it out or save it to your phone and use it as a reference when you're visiting. See you soon!

