Locating the 6 Sioux Falls Ice Rinks

Another bonus for visiting our Sioux Falls parks is that six of them have outdoor ice rinks.

The advantage to having several days of below-freezing temperatures is that it makes for great ice. So here is another idea you can add to the list of how to get the family out of the house during the winter months in Sioux Falls and have fun. Ice skating.

We have dozens of beautiful city parks to enjoy year-round and even when all the beauty of the spring and summer months is gone our parks provide many opportunities.

The six Sioux Falls Ice Rinks are all open:

Campus Park, 1700 S. Summit Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Frank Olson Park, 4001 E. 16th Sioux Falls, SD 57103

McKennan Park, 400 E. 26th St. Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Memorial Park, 7500 W. 26th St. Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Sherman Park, 2705 W. 12th St. Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Tuthill Park, 3500 S. Cliff Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57103

If someone in your group doesn't have a pair of skates, no problem. You will find skate rental at each of the warming houses during the skating season.

Bring your blades, gloves, hockey sticks, and warm clothing. And, don't worry if you forget the snacks. Each location has vending at the warming houses.

If you are planning to skate this week, here are the holiday hours:

December 26-31 1-8 PM

January 1 Closed.

January 2, 1–8 PM

