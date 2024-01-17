When Will the Six Sioux Falls Ice Rinks Open?

Get our free mobile app

Over the last week we had perfect conditions for making ice. However, not-so ideal conditions for being outside when the wind chill takes a nose dive to more than 25 below zero.

You'll be happy to know that Sioux Falls will tentatively open its six ice rinks this week. Friday, January 19, through Monday, February 19, weather permitting.

Yes, the temperature will still be below the freezing mark but the comforting part is each rink has a warming house. There are also vending machines and ice skates available for check-out, with limited availability.

The Sioux Falls ice rinks are open Monday - Friday 4:00-8:00 PM and Saturday-Sunday 1:00-8:00 PM.

Campus Park, 1700 S. Summit Ave.

Frank Olson Park, 4001 E. 16th

McKennan Park, 400 E. 26th St.

Memorial Park, 7500 W. 26th St.

Sherman Park, 2705 W. 12th St.

Tuthill Park, 3500 S. Cliff Ave.

SKI TRAILS

If ice skating isn't to your liking, how about one of the ski trails around Sioux Falls?

