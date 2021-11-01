Sioux Falls Softball Complex Named No.1 By USA Softball

The city of Sioux Falls has a lot of great facilities for young and old to enjoy sports throughout the Sioux Empire.

One of those facilities recently got honored as the top facility in the state by USA Softball.

USA Softball has named Sherman Park in Sioux Falls the top 'Softball Complex of the Year'.

Sherman Park is located off of 12th Street in Sioux Falls and plays host annually to a lot of tournaments, rec league games and more.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the complete release from USA Softball on the honor for Sherman Park.

Park Director Don Kearney, Scott Juhnke, and staff as well as the city and Sioux Falls Park Board have chosen to invest in Sherman Park ball fields. They have purchased the equipment and materials to make it what it is. But what sets it aside from the rest are the pride and dedication in the full & part-time staff at the fields. Watching the crews work the fields in a timely and professional manner before every game, usually with water, drag, and chalk in 5 minutes or less, whether 2 diamonds are in use or all 9. Teams know when they play at Sherman Park, they will play on a manicured and safe environment without a long wait period.When waiting for the games to finish, the staff set themself away from the main flow of the tournament but are also available if a problem arises as well as doing things like bathroom checks, cleaning, and trash removal when needed. When you leave a ball complex at night, they tend to be messy from the daily wear and tear. If your team is unfortunate enough to have the early game the next morning, Sherman Park is always a welcoming sight as the diamonds have been dragged & chalked, the trash picked up, bleachers, the walkways, and dugouts are clean......it has that new look! Sherman Park is a unique complex as it is also a family destination spot with the USS South Dakota, USA Softball of South Dakota Hall of Fame, Great Plains Zoo, the Gardens, Museum of Natural History, and Indian Burial Mounds. The people of Sioux Falls and South Dakota should be proud of Sherman as it is a treasure to many. On behalf of everyone from USA Softball, Thank you and congratulations again.

If you have ever been out to Sherman Park for a game or tournament, you can probably reiterate a lot of what USA Softball had to say as it is clearly a great gem to have in Sioux Falls.

So next time you are driving by Sherman Park, maybe take a second to swing over to a ball game and see how great the experience can be.

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest