You Can Watch SDSU, USD Softball Play in Sioux Falls This Weekend

The poor weather has a lot of sports fans feeling down. Just when baseball and softball seasons in our area are supposed to be heating up, the weather is cooling down the home game starts for our area programs.

This weekend however, Sioux Falls, due to our lack of winter weather relative to other areas, will be playing host to some nearby schools' Softball games.

Both SDSU and USD have moved their upcoming games' location to Bowden Field on the Augustana campus.

If you've been meaning to get to Brookings or Vermillion to see the Jacks or Yotes in person this season, you can take a shortcut and catch them here in Sioux Falls this weekend.

Per GoYotes.com:

Snowfall in Fargo has led to a site change for the Summit League softball series between South Dakota an North Dakota State slated for Friday and Saturday.



The two teams have agreed to compete at Bowden Field on the campus of Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Game one is Friday at 4 p.m. and will be followed by a doubleheader Saturday at 2 p.m.

As for the Jacks via GoJacks.com:

South Dakota State's home-opening Summit League series against Omaha has been adjusted due to current field conditions at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium. SDSU's upcoming weekend series against the Mavericks has been relocated to Sioux Falls and will be played at Augustana's Bowden Field.



The Jackrabbits will meet the Mavs for a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 7, at Bowden Field. SDSU and Omaha are scheduled to close out the series with the third game's first pitch set for 11 a.m. on Saturday.

It will surely be a fun weekend of softball action here in the Sioux Empire, and a great time to check out the newly renovated Bowden Field!

Sources: GoJacks.com and GoYotes.com