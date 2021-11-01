South Dakota Highway Patrol Clocks Driver at 149 MPH

What is the fine for driving 69 miles per hour over the speed limit in South Dakota? One person is finding that out after they were stopped over the weekend.

The driver of a Camaro clocked doing 149 was arrested for Reckless Driving.

According to Driving Laws, the speeding ticket for exceeding the speed limit by at least 26 miles per hour is $225.50.

The speeding violation, in this case, led to the Reckless Driving charge which comes with a conviction that could carry up to a year in jail and/or a maximum of $2,000 in fines.