Sawyer Brown Is Coming To The Sioux Empire Fair
It may not feel like it right now, but summer in the Sioux Empire is really just around the corner. This means that we are only a few months away from the 83rd Annual Sioux Empire Fair!
This year, the 83rd Annual Sioux Empire Fair begins on Friday, August 5th and continues through Sunday, August 13th. The Sioux Empire Fair always does a fantastic job celebrating summer by welcoming a ton of great acts to its stage. This year is no different.
Taking the stage this year during the 83rd Annual Sioux Empire Fair is...Sawyer Brown! The group is officially part of the Sioux Empire Fair's concert lineup.
Sawyer Brown will take the Sioux Empire Fair stage on Monday, August 8th. The best part? This concert is free! Fair attendees who pay the gate admission fee receive an automatic pass to see Sawyer Brown. However, if you would like Pit Passes for the show, they must be purchased in advance and will go on sale Tuesday, July 5th.
I was a bit curious and started perusing the past list of artists and bands that have graced the Sioux Empire Fair stage. To my surprise, there have been quite a few big names that have performed on the Sioux Empire Fair stage. These superstars include:
- Clay Walker
- Travis Tritt
- ZZ Top
- Lifehouse
- Keith Urban
- Charlie Daniels Band
- The Beach Boys
- Kenny Chesney
- Christina Aguileria
- Carrie Underwood
- Jake Owen
- Josh Turner
- Scotty McCreery
- Trace Adkins
We cannot wait to welcome Sawyer Brown to the 83rd Annual Sioux Empire Fair!
