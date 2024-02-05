Exceptional South Dakota Hiring Events In These Cities This Month

Get our free mobile app

It's back-to-back job fairs in South Dakota as one of the top hardest working states in America continues to add to its workforce.

Canva Canva loading...

Tour de Yankton

At the first of two events, “Walk-in Tour de Yankton” is on Tuesday, February 6, from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Mount Marty University, 1105 E. 8th St.

Job seekers can choose from part-time and weekend job openings, volunteer opportunities, and internships.

Rapid City flood 1972 Canva loading...

Hire The Hills

With the anticipation of the world’s largest online retailer setting up shop in the Black Hills area Rapid City Job Service is getting a jump on filling several job openings.

In January Amazon, the City of Box Elder, and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development visited the broken ground where the new WSD2 facility will sit, according to KOTA TV.

Amazon expects to hire 100 staff members.

This opening along with other Rapid City area businesses is the focus of the latest “Hire the Hills” campaign. The event will be held Wednesday, February 7 at the Box Elder Community Center, 420 Villa Drive in Box Elder from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Job openings include a variety of industries including construction, food service, healthcare, hospitality, local and federal government, and more.

The South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation points out that this free hiring event focuses on supporting military members transitioning to civilian work, military spouses, and veterans in their career journeys.

Experience Sioux Falls Experience Sioux Falls loading...

Stroll Sioux Falls

With Sioux Falls tabbed as the Hardest-Working Midwestern City, plenty of opportunities are waiting for you.

On Thursday, February 15 Stroll Sioux Falls offers qualified candidates confidential interviews with many businesses in one location.

View dozens of openings online, then bring a resume and be prepared to interview for open positions. The event will be held at 811. E. 10th Street from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in South Dakota Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in South Dakota. Gallery Credit: Stacker