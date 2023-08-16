Hiring Events This Week In Sioux Falls & Watertown South Dakota

As the workforce in South Dakota continues to strengthen, businesses across the state continue to add jobs with amazing opportunities.

The first of two hiring events in South Dakota will be held in Watertown on Wednesday, August 16th as part of Walk In Watertown.

Walk-In Watertown

Job seekers will find several businesses seeking qualified candidates. Business partners include St. Joseph’s Indian School, First PREMIER Bank / PREMIER Bankcard, T-MOBILE, and NASCENTechnology.

Those looking for employment can visit these business representatives at 2001 9th Ave. SW, Suite 200 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Individuals should bring a resume and be prepared to interview for open positions in which they may be interested.

STROLL SIOUX FALLS

The second hiring event is scheduled for Thursday, August 17 in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) Sioux Falls Job Service will have several business partners available to interested job seekers at 811 East 10th Street from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Representatives participating in Stroll Sioux Falls include Spee-Dee Delivery Services, Salvation Army, ARC Fabricators, Burlington, and CCL Industries.

To view open positions before the event, go to southdakotaworks.org.

