Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Hiring for Summer, Lifeguards, Park Maintenance, Recreation
This will launch you out of the winter blues and into your happy summer place - swimming pool season! How can you not think of all the fun outdoor choices as the nicer weather sets in? And, that includes a summer outdoor job in Sioux Falls.
Put your talents and experience to good use this summer and earn some spending cash with a summer job on the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation payroll. One of the six Sioux Falls swimming pools could be the perfect fit if you like to work outdoors.
SIOUX FALLS IS HIRING
Sioux Falls will conduct interviews for summer lifeguard positions this week:
Monday, March 11
Tuesday, March 12
Monday, March 18
Interviews will be available from 1-5 PM at the Midco Aquatic Center for lifeguards, outdoor pool cashiers, outdoor pool managers, water safety instructors, and other positions.
If you're new to Sioux Falls, familiarize yourself with these swimming pools:
SWIMMING POOL CLOSE TO ME
Drake Springs Pool - 301 South Fairfax Avenue
Frank Olson Pool - 4101 East 16th Street
Kuehn Pool - 2309 Kuehn Park Road
Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center - 3401 East 49th Street
McKennan Wading Pool - 1500 South Third Avenue
Midco Aquatic Center - 1601 South Western Avenue
Pioneer Spray Park - Pine Street and Jessica Avenue
Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center - 1001 West Madison Avenue
