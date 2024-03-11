This will launch you out of the winter blues and into your happy summer place - swimming pool season! How can you not think of all the fun outdoor choices as the nicer weather sets in? And, that includes a summer outdoor job in Sioux Falls.

Put your talents and experience to good use this summer and earn some spending cash with a summer job on the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation payroll. One of the six Sioux Falls swimming pools could be the perfect fit if you like to work outdoors.

SIOUX FALLS IS HIRING

Sioux Falls will conduct interviews for summer lifeguard positions this week:

Monday, March 11

Tuesday, March 12

Monday, March 18

Interviews will be available from 1-5 PM at the Midco Aquatic Center for lifeguards, outdoor pool cashiers, outdoor pool managers, water safety instructors, and other positions.

If you're new to Sioux Falls, familiarize yourself with these swimming pools:

SWIMMING POOL CLOSE TO ME

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation

Drake Springs Pool - 301 South Fairfax Avenue

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation

Frank Olson Pool - 4101 East 16th Street

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation

Kuehn Pool - 2309 Kuehn Park Road

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation

Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center - 3401 East 49th Street

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation

McKennan Wading Pool - 1500 South Third Avenue

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation

Midco Aquatic Center - 1601 South Western Avenue

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation

Pioneer Spray Park - Pine Street and Jessica Avenue

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation

Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center - 1001 West Madison Avenue

