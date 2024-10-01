ATTENTION JOB SEEKERS! South Dakota Statewide Hiring Event

Job seekers in the 605 are about to connect with several manufacturing employers in the South Dakota virtual hiring event on Thursday, October 3.

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation will conduct this virtual hiring event from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM for job openings throughout the state.

There is no cost to interact in real-time through text chat and video interviews.

More October Hiring Events

Stoll Sioux Falls - October 17

Tour de Yankton - October 22

Hire The Hills - October 30

