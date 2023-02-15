Finding work in South Dakota isn't hard when you have these great communities putting out the call to increase the labor force.

The Department of Labor and Regulation Watertown Job Service is hosting its fourth “Walk-in Watertown” recruiting and hiring event on Wednesday from 11:00 AM -2:00 PM at 2001 9th Ave. SW, Suite 200.

Jobseekers who are unable to attend Wednesdays can schedule for the event on Wednesday, March 15 at the Watertown Job Service office.

The next Stroll Sioux Falls hiring event is Thursday, February 16 with Groomer’s Choice, CHS, Sanford, ABM, and Ulti-Med. Get a face-to-face interview with these employers through the Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) Sioux Falls Job Service

Next week, February 21 Tour de Yankton Jobs Hiring Event will showcase various career opportunities in Yankton. Those participating in the February Tour de Yankton include Cimpl Meats (American Foods Group), Yankton County Sheriff, Perkins, Jimmy John’s, Applied Engineering, DLR Yankton Job Service, and the South Dakota Human Services Center.

The next Tour de Yankton hiring event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21.

DON'T FORGET...

Individuals attending these events seeking employment should bring a resume and be prepared to interview for open positions in which they may be interested.

