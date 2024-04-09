ATTENTION Bucket-Listers in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa

Who doesn't have a bucket list? Hmmm, am I the only one who raised a hand? It's not something I think about a lot. Oh, sure there are things I'd like to do and have always wanted to do but never really thought of making a list.

Your list may be based on where you live, what you do, who your spouse is, or if money was of no concern. Things on your bucket list could just be dreams for some. Goals for others. A new experience. Or, doing something to honor someone close to you.

SOUTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA, IOWA BUCKET LIST IDEAS

Asking some of my coworkers about their bucket list items, here's how they responded:

~Hike and finish the entire Appalachian Trail.

~Spend a year in Australia.

~Scuba Dive on the Great Barrier Reef!

~Letting a dart decide my next adventure.

~Publish a novel.

~Own a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle's...probably the 15-year.

If you need a little push and would like some bucket list suggestions on specific locations let's begin right here:

South Dakota Bucket List

Travel South Dakota Travel South Dakota loading...

Pheasant Hunting - The Chinese Redneck has become a sought-after upland bird for hunters who come from all over the world each fall.

Travel South Dakota Travel South Dakota loading...

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally - Feel the rumble of hundreds of thousands of Harley's in early August as the largest motorcycle rally in the world takes place in the Black Hills.

nugget gold bodnarchuk/ThinkStock loading...

Pan For Gold - Once the world's largest gold mine before it closed, Homestake in Lead is enriched with so much history. You'll find everything you need to make your small fortune in the Black Hills.

Travel South Dakota Travel South Dakota loading...

Explore Jewel Cave - Miles and miles of mapped and surveyed passages in this fascinating underground cave with its beautiful formations. Said to be the third-longest cave in the world.

Travel South Dakota Travel South Dakota loading...

Mount Rushmore - View George, Thomas, Abe, and Teddy about a half hour's drive south of Rapid City.

Minnesota Bucket List

Explore Minnesota Explore Minnesota loading...

North Shore - Lake Superior awaits you with campsites, hiking trails, and the Split Rock Lighthouse.

Explore Minnesota Explore Minnesota loading...

Jucy Lucy - You will 'fear the cheese' when you chow down on this Minnesota favorite. My favorite place would be Matt's Bar where they serve this icon with an entire basket of fries. And, they spell it differently.

Explore Minnesota Explore Minnesota loading...

Ice Fishing - What else is there to do in Minnesota on a cold winter weekend? No worries, the Gophers, Vikings, and Wild are in most ice shacks so you don't miss the game.

Explore Minnesota Explore Minnesota loading...

Boundary Waters - One of the great nature getaways in the wilderness of the Superior National Forest is a vast preserve of lakes and woods stretching for about 100 miles along the U.S. border with Canada.

Explore Minnesota Explore Minnesota loading...

Minnesota State Fair - The BEST of all state fairs in the country where no one can top the food-on-a-stick choices.

Iowa Bucket List

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

RAGBRI - The 7-ride known as the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa began in 1973 and has turned into one of the premier bike touring events in the country.

Field of Dreams Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images loading...

Field of Dreams - Playing nine innings with friends where Kevin Costner watched ball players walk out of his corn field.

Iowa: First Battleground State In The Presidential Election Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

Bridge Tour in Madison County - Winterset is the scene for this historic trip to see and photograph the famed covered bridges.

Facebook Facebook loading...

National Mississippi River Museum – Located in Dubuque, part museum, part science center, and part aquarium.

