Watch Out For These 10 Minnesota Fugitives In Your Area
You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to keep your guard up and just always let someone know where you are going.
Similar to how South Dakota has wanted fugitives on the run, the state of Minnesota has quite an extensive list of wanted criminals that are running from the law.
Finding the pictures and names of these Minnesota fugitives is actually pretty simple. The Minnesota Department of Corrections has identified all the names and photos of all the fugitives currently wanted in the state.
As always, if you happen to see these fugitives, the best plan of action is to call the local authorities. The Minnesota Department of Corrections recommends that anyone contact the "24-hour tip line at 651-603-0026 or contact Crime Stoppers at the 24/7 Tip Line: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Crime Stoppers website."
