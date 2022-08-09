Watch Out For These 10 Minnesota Fugitives On The Run

You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to keep your guard up, and just always let someone know where you are going.

Similar to how South Dakota has wanted fugitives on the run, the state of Minnesota also has quite an extensive list of wanted criminals who are running from the law. Locating the names and pictures of these Minnesota fugitives is actually pretty simple. The Minnesota Department of Corrections has identified all the names of the fugitives currently wanted in the state and appropriately documented this information and their photos on its website.

As always, if you happen to see any of these fugitives, the best plan of action is to call the local authorities. The Minnesota Department of Corrections recommends that anyone contact the "24-hour tip line at 651-603-0026 or contact Crime Stoppers at the 24/7 Tip Line: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Crime Stoppers website."

10 Minnesota Fugitives on The Run